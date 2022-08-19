Most college students won't marry someone who supported a different 2020 candidate
Two-thirds of rising college sophomores aren't looking to marry someone who supports a different presidential candidate than they do, according to a poll by Generation Lab for NBC News.
The big picture: The survey found that politics has directly affected the life of the country's younger generation, impacting things like college dorm rooms and dating decisions.
Driving the news: 63% said they probably or definitely don't see themselves marrying someone who supported a presidential candidate other than the one they supported in the 2020 election (78% for Democrats and 51% for Republicans).
- Across all income levels, the majority of people would probably/definitely not marry someone who supported the opposite 2020 candidate.
- The same held true among white, Hispanic, Black and Asian college students in the survey.
- The 2020 election would have been this group's first election with voting eligibility.
Worth noting: 53% in the survey said they would probably/definitely not go on a date with a person who supported the other candidate in 2020.
Go deeper: View the full poll (26 slides)
Methodology: The survey was conducted Aug. 12-17 from a sample of 1,077 rising college sophomores in the class of 2025.