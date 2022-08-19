Most college students won't marry someone who supported a different 2020 candidate

Two-thirds of rising college sophomores aren't looking to marry someone who supports a different presidential candidate than they do, according to a poll by Generation Lab for NBC News.

The big picture: The survey found that politics has directly affected the life of the country's younger generation, impacting things like college dorm rooms and dating decisions.

Driving the news: 63% said they probably or definitely don't see themselves marrying someone who supported a presidential candidate other than the one they supported in the 2020 election (78% for Democrats and 51% for Republicans).

Across all income levels, the majority of people would probably/definitely not marry someone who supported the opposite 2020 candidate.

The same held true among white, Hispanic, Black and Asian college students in the survey.

The 2020 election would have been this group's first election with voting eligibility.

Worth noting: 53% in the survey said they would probably/definitely not go on a date with a person who supported the other candidate in 2020.

Methodology: The survey was conducted Aug. 12-17 from a sample of 1,077 rising college sophomores in the class of 2025.