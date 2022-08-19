Nearly half of college students wouldn't "dorm across the aisle"
Nearly half of rising college sophomores say they likely wouldn't choose to live with someone who supported the opposing candidate in the 2020 presidential election, according to a poll by Generation Lab for NBC News.
Why it matters: The poll found that — for a younger generation — political polarization and tribalism extend to dorm rooms.
Driving the news: 46% said they would probably/definitely not room with someone who supported the opposing presidential candidate in 2020 (62% of Dems, 28% of GOP).
- 53% said they would probably/definitely not go on a date with someone who supported the other side in 2020.
- 63% said they would probably/definitely not marry someone who supported the other 2020 candidate.
73% of Democrat voters polled from the class of 2025 said President Biden shouldn't run again, while 27% believe he should run.
- 57% of Republican voters polled said they thought former President Trump should run again.
Go deeper: See the full poll (26 slides)
Methodology: This survey was conducted Aug. 12-17 from a sample of 1,077 rising college sophomores in the class of 2025.