Nearly half of rising college sophomores say they likely wouldn't choose to live with someone who supported the opposing candidate in the 2020 presidential election, according to a poll by Generation Lab for NBC News.

Why it matters: The poll found that — for a younger generation — political polarization and tribalism extend to dorm rooms.

Driving the news: 46% said they would probably/definitely not room with someone who supported the opposing presidential candidate in 2020 (62% of Dems, 28% of GOP).

53% said they would probably/definitely not go on a date with someone who supported the other side in 2020.

63% said they would probably/definitely not marry someone who supported the other 2020 candidate.

73% of Democrat voters polled from the class of 2025 said President Biden shouldn't run again, while 27% believe he should run.

57% of Republican voters polled said they thought former President Trump should run again.

Methodology: This survey was conducted Aug. 12-17 from a sample of 1,077 rising college sophomores in the class of 2025.