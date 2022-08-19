Baby pampering on the rise in luxury hotels

Some hotels are offering new baby amenities tailor-made, ultimately, for parents to relax.

Driving the news: From butlers and body massages, to custom and room-service baby food, luxury hotels are extending their white-glove ways to the tiniest of patrons, WSJ reports.

Details: Baby concierge services are now being offered at resorts in St. Lucia, Fiji and Portugal that include child care and the preparation of rooms with safety gates, high chairs, bottle warmers and cribs with mosquito nets.

One butler at Beaches Turks & Caicos says that he blends "custom fruit purées so babies can join parents at the resort’s 21 restaurants."

In New York at the Langham Hotel, a recently opened postnatal "retreat" offers feeding, diapering and bathing for babies.

The big picture: Hotels are seeing a rise in the number of families traveling with young children.