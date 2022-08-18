1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
3 men charged in prison killing of "Whitey" Bulger
Three men were indicted Wednesday in connection to the 2018 killing of James "Whitey" Bulger, the former Boston mob boss who was beaten to death in prison.
Driving the news: Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55, Paul J. "Pauly" DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, per a Justice Department statement. All three men are in custody.
Zoom in: In addition to the conspiracy charge, Geas and DeCologero have also been charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder, along with assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
- Geas faces a separate charge for murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence, the Justice Department said.
- McKinnon faces a separate charge of making false statements to a federal agent. He was on federal supervised release at the time of the indictment and was arrested Wednesday in Florida, per the statement.
The big picture: Bulger was captured in Santa Monica, California, in 2011 by federal authorities after being on the run for 16 years.
- He was convicted in 2013 for his participation in 11 murders and was given a life sentence.