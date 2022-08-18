Three men were indicted Wednesday in connection to the 2018 killing of James "Whitey" Bulger, the former Boston mob boss who was beaten to death in prison.

Driving the news: Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55, Paul J. "Pauly" DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, per a Justice Department statement. All three men are in custody.

Zoom in: In addition to the conspiracy charge, Geas and DeCologero have also been charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder, along with assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Geas faces a separate charge for murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence, the Justice Department said.

McKinnon faces a separate charge of making false statements to a federal agent. He was on federal supervised release at the time of the indictment and was arrested Wednesday in Florida, per the statement.

The big picture: Bulger was captured in Santa Monica, California, in 2011 by federal authorities after being on the run for 16 years.