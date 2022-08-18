Paraguay's Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno said on Thursday that he will not resign from office as he awaits more information about the United States' corruption allegations against him, Reuters reported.

The big picture: Velázquez announced last week that he would resign from office and drop out of Paraguay's presidential race, after the U.S. placed him on a corruption list for allegedly offering a bribe to a public official.

Driving the news: Velázquez said on Thursday that he reconsidered his original decision, after the Paraguay prosecutor's office notified him on Wednesday that there was no case against him in the U.S., according to Al-Jazeera.