Paraguay VP to resign following U.S. corruption allegations

Paraguay Vice President Hugo Velázquez Moreno reportedly said Friday that he would resign next week after he was included on a U.S. corruption list for his alleged involvement in offering bribes to a public official.

Why it matters: Velázquez was seen as a leading contender to become a presidential candidate for the Colorado Party in next year’s elections, the AP reports.

While he dropped out of the presidential race upon the U.S. designation, Velázquez has maintained his innocence, per the AP.

Driving the news: Marc Ostfield, the U.S. ambassador to Paraguay, announced Friday morning that Velázquez would be added to a U.S. corruption list for allegedly offering bribes to a public official, per the AP. His close associate Juan Carlos Duarte was also added to the U.S. corruption list.

Velázquez and Duarte are barred from from entering the U.S. as a result of the designation.

What they're saying: "We stand committed to supporting democracy and promoting accountability for corrupt officials," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet on Friday.