Prosecutors in Argentina alleged Wednesday that they have linked opera singer Plácido Domingo to a criminal gang that serves as a front for a sex trafficking operation.

Driving the news: Argentinian authorities conducted 50 raids last week against the BA Group and obtained a wiretap that allegedly includes the voice of Domingo making plans with members of the ring, NPR reports.

By the numbers: Police arrested 19 people in the raid against the BA Group, which operates under the name Buenos Aires Yoga School.

Authorities seized 37 properties and 13 cars, local outlets reported.

Details: Latin American TV channels have been airing excerpts of the alleged audio recordings obtained by wiretap. The dates of the recordings have not been made public.

In one excerpt, a man whom prosecutors allege is Domingo is heard talking to a woman called "Mendy," allegedly making plans for a sexual encounter, NPR reports.

In another excerpt, "Mendy" is heard asking the alleged leader of the crime ring, Juan Percowicz, to celebrate that she was able to confirm plans with the man, to whom, she refers as "Plácido," according to NPR.

The gang has been accused of being involved in several criminal operations, in addition to the alleged trafficking of women and minors.

Background: The 81-year-old Spanish tenor was accused of sexual misconduct by some 2o women in 2019. Representatives for Domingo said at the time they strongly disputed the allegations, which they described as "inaccurate."