Grain prices keep falling, despite drought

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Grain prices keep dropping, even though more than half of the Lower 48 states remain in a drought. That's good news for inflation.

Why it matters: If sustained, the decline in wheat, corn and soybean prices could ease the rise in food costs and help policymakers knock inflation down a bit.

Driving the news: Over the last three months, prices for wheat, corn and soybeans are down about 35%, 25% and 17%, respectively.

That's a remarkable turnaround from the soaring prices seen earlier this year.

What's happening: a few things.

Fears of economic slowdown and weakening demand — particularly in China, the world's largest soybean consumer — started to slam prices back in June.

Rainfall over the last few weeks has eased dry conditions somewhat in key corn belt states such as Indiana, Illinois and Iowa.

The tentative return of Black Sea grain shipments from Russia and Ukraine has taken some of the panic pricing — and the speculative piling-on — out of the wheat market.

Yes, but: The U.S. drought still matters, especially to farmers in the deep South and West.

Cotton farmers in hard-hit areas such as Texas are expected to walk away from more than 12 million acres of previously planted fields for lack of moisture, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The canned tomato crop in California is getting crushed, Bloomberg reports. The state's almond harvest is expected to be down by 11%.

Ranchers throughout the plains are selling off cattle due to limited forage because of drought, CNN says.

What we're watching: The weather, with few signs of relief on the horizon.