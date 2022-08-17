Biden's history-book day

"This bill is the biggest step forward on climate ever — ever," President Biden said as he signed Democrats' climate, health care and tax bill.

"Folks, the Inflation Reduction Act does so many things that, for so many years, so many of us have fought to make happen."

Why it matters: The package, while scaled back from his original Build Back Better ambitions, gives Biden and his party a historic achievement that caps an unexpected summer spurt of White House wins.

Former President Obama tweeted: "This is a BFD."

Sen. Joe Manchin speaks to reporters outside the West Wing yesterday after the signing ceremony. Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

What's inside: The Inflation Reduction Act ...

Invests roughly $370 billion into initiatives to promote clean energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Increases health-care spending by $98 billion.

Imposes a 15% minimum tax on corporations that earn more than $1 billion in annual profits.

Allows Medicare to negotiate some prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies.

Go deeper: More bill highlights ... EV tax credits.