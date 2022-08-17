Sole producer of approved monkeypox shot "no longer certain" it can meet demand

Bavarian Nordic, the manufacturer of the Jynneos vaccine for monkeypox, said Wednesday that "it's no longer certain that we can continue to meet the demand" as cases continue to rise, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: As cases of the virus continue to spread globally, the Danish company is the only manufacturer with an approved monkeypox vaccine.

Driving the news: Bavarian Nordic told Bloomberg on Wednesday that it is considering outsourcing some of the vaccine production, including technology transfer to a U.S.-based manufacturer, to meet the demand.

"It’s a very dynamic market situation," Rolf Sass Sorensen, a vice president at Bavarian Nordic, told Bloomberg.

"Demand keeps rising and it's no longer certain that we can continue to meet the demand we're facing even with the upgrade of our existing manufacturing site in Denmark."

State of play: The firm up until this point had said that it could complete all orders at its Danish facility, Bloomberg notes.

"We’re looking at ways to get help from partners in all the various production steps of the vaccine,” Sorensen said.

"We are also investigating a tech transfer to a contract manufacturer in the U.S. to increase capacity. We don’t have any concrete negotiations in the works with bulk producers, but we’re investigating and looking at what options there are."

