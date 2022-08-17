Most American diets need more Vitamin E

Nearly all of us aren't getting enough of a critical vitamin that supports vision, brain health and even developing fetuses — vitamin E.

The stunning stat: Around 90% of U.S. adults' diets don't contain adequate amounts of vitamin E, studies have shown.

Zoom in: Vitamin E's major function is as an antioxidant. It quietly protects our cells from the oxidative damage caused by chemicals that are formed naturally when we convert food to energy.

The consequences of oxidative damage — unchecked by vitamin E — include accelerated aging, deterioration of vision and higher risk of diseases such as cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer’s.

"Vitamin E is kind of like having a fire department," says Maret Traber, a nutritionist at Oregon State’s Linus Pauling Institute. "You only need it if your house is on fire."

Vitamin E is also important during pregnancy, Traber says.

It's critical in the development of a baby's nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord.

One study showed that pregnant women with low levels of vitamin E were nearly twice as likely to experience miscarriages.

Here are our tips, culled from nutritionists, on how to include this crucial vitamin in your diet.

1. How much to take: The recommended daily level is 15 milligrams. Women who are lactating need slightly more, at 19 milligrams per day, the Harvard School of Public Health notes.

2. What to eat: Vitamin E is found in nuts, seeds and plant-based oils, as well as dark greens. Think almonds and sunflower seeds; canola and sunflower oil; and kale, spinach and collard greens.

3. How to supplement: If the foods mentioned above aren’t a major part of your diet, consider supplementing. There are many ways to take vitamin E, including pills or oils — though the oils have a shorter shelf life, Traber says. You can also use multivitamins that contain vitamin E. And note that it's best to take your supplements with a meal.

Multivitamins typically have lower levels of vitamin E than stand-alone pills or oils, so make sure you're getting the right amount. Healthline has a comprehensive review of vitamin E supplements.

4. Worth noting: There are prenatal vitamins on the market that do not contain vitamin E. Look for a brand that does, to keep you and your baby healthy, Traber tells us.

And here's what to watch out for: