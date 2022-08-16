R-rated genre struggling at the box office
So far in 2022, the percentage of box office revenue that has gone toward R-rated films is the lowest it's been in over 25 years.
Why it matters: R-rated films across genres like drama and romance are increasingly being pushed to at-home streaming, while more family-friendly action and adventure franchises continue to dominate theaters.
The big picture: "If the greatest chance of box office success is having a PG-13 rating, or not having an R rating, then that's where the industry really had to go," said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.
- This year's box office, while up significantly from this point last year, is still down more than 30% compared to 2019.
- The pandemic forced many indie films, which are more likely to be rated R, out of the theatrical business.
By the numbers: The vast majority of movies that hit theaters over the past two years were PG-13, according to data from The Numbers.
- Every movie that grossed over $100 million in 2021 was rated PG-13.
- So far this year, every movie that has grossed over $100 million has been PG-13 with the exception of two G-rated movies: "Minions: The Rise of Gru" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and one R-rated film, "Nope."
Yes, but: Several notable R-rated $100 million+ domestic performers have historically come out in August, Dergarabedian said.
- "I call it the punk rock month for movies," he said, referring to releases like "District 9," "Superbad" and "Inglourious Basterds."
- "It seems to be the month where you get the edgier summer fare."
What's next: Sony’s "Bullet Train," which debuted earlier this month with an R rating, has grossed over $50 million domestically.
- Idris Elba's survival thriller "Beast" debuts Friday with an R rating.