Condé Nast on pace to top 2021 revenues

Condé Nast is expecting this year to exceed the nearly $2 billion in total revenue it saw in 2021 thanks to continued growth in its advertising business, a source familiar with the figures told Axios.

Why it matters: Most digital publishers are forecasting advertising growth slowdowns in response to macroeconomic factors impacting the economy, like inflation and supply chain issues.

For firms like Condé Nast that attract luxury advertisers or local broadcasters that attract political ads, the slump hasn't been as bad.

But for publishers that cater to categories impacted by supply chain issues, like auto and consumer package goods, the headwinds have been material.

Details: For the first half of this year, Condé Nast — which is home to publications like Vanity Fair, Wired, Vogue, Architectural Digest and GQ — saw an 11% growth in advertising, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

That growth was fueled by a +13% growth in digital advertising year over year, as well as print advertising gains.

A majority of the company's advertising revenue is now digital, thanks to investments in product and technology.

Last year, the company posted a profit for the first time in years, per the Wall Street Journal. It's unclear if the company will post a profit again this year, as it looks to continue investing in its digital expansion.

The big picture: Condé Nast is owned by Advance Publications, which is managed by decedents of the Newhouse family.

Unlike some of its publicly traded publishing rivals, the magazine giant has been able to manage its digital pivot privately.

The company is currently in the process of streamlining its brands globally to reduce costs as it transitions to digital products, but its print products still hold a massive premium in terms of brand equity.

Vogue's latest cover, featuring Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was the company's second-most trafficked story to Vogue.com ever, following Harry Style's December 2020 cover, a spokesperson said.

What to watch: As Condé Nast looks to fuel digital subscription growth, it's also begun to experiment with new types of consumer revenue models.