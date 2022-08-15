Thousands of Capri Sun cases recalled over possible contamination

Kraft Heinz said it is recalling 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry because diluted cleaning solution was "inadvertently introduced into a production line" at one of the company's factories.

Why it matters: The company said Friday it voluntarily recalled the cases after it received "several" consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product.

The company said the cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, only affected Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023.

What they're saying: "The Company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation," Kraft Heinz said in a statement.

"Consumers who purchased these items should not consume the product and can return it to the store where it was purchased," it added.

