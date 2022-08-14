Retired general says U.S. “right back where we started” in Afghanistan

A year since its the start of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, retired general and Fox News analyst Jack Keane told "Fox News Sunday" conditions in Afghanistan have deteriorated to their level before the U.S. invasion in 2001

Driving the news: The Taliban's retaking of Afghanistan has resulted in economic devastation and the return of the group's draconian policies, which deny women the right to work and attend school, Keane said.

"They are just shutting down all the normal cultural aspirations that a nation or people would have," he said.

"We went to Afghanistan to stop the Taliban from providing sanctuary to the Al Qaeda, from which the attack on the United States took place," Keane said.

"And what did this decision get us?" he added of the withdrawal. "It got us the Taliban in charge again ... providing sanctuary to Al Qaeda."

The big picture: While the Biden administration touted the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri earlier this month as an example of the U.S.' "over-the-horizon" counterterrorism capabilities, Keane saw the situation differently.