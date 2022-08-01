President Joe Biden said the U.S. has "delivered" justice after a U.S. drone strike over the weekend killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, one of the world's most wanted terrorists and a key mastermind behind 9/11.

Why it matters: The CIA operation has delivered the most significant blow to al-Qaeda since the death of Osama bin Laden, whom al-Zawahiri succeeded in 2011.

It's also a major vote of confidence in the "over-the-horizon" counterterrorism capabilities that Biden touted after the U.S. withdrew its troops from Afghanistan. There were no civilian casualties, Biden said in a speech Monday.

Al-Zawahiri was long regarded by counterintelligence officials as one of the key planners behind the 9/11 terrorist attack, despite many believing Osama bin Laden was the mastermind, the New York Times reports.

What they're saying: "Justice has been delivered, and this terrorist leader is no more," Biden said in a speech Monday evening from the White House. "People around the world no longer need to fear the vicious and determined killer."

"The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm. We make it clear again tonight that no matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people the United States will find you and take you out."

"We will never forget," he added. "We continue to mourn every innocent life that was stolen from 9/11 and honor their memories."

"To the families who lost fathers and mothers, husbands, wives, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, friends and co-workers on that ... September day, it is my hope that this decisive action will bring one more measure of closure. No day shall erase them from the memory of time."

Between the lines: Senior Taliban officials were aware of al-Zawahiri's presence in Kabul, raising new concerns about the Afghan government's links to al-Qaeda and formal pledge not to harbor terrorists, according to a senior U.S. official.

The big picture: Al-Zawahiri, who started out as a physician, led the Egyptian Islamic Jihad before it merged with al-Qaeda in 1998. He served as bin Laden's righthand man before assuming his position.