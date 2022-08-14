1 killed, 17 injured after car strikes people attending community fundraiser

A man in Pennsylvania has been arrested after allegedly plowing his car into a community event, killing one person and injuring 17 others, before driving off and fatally beating a woman in a nearby town, Pennsylvania State Police said in a press release Sunday.

Driving the news: Community members in Berwick, Pa. were holding an all-day fundraiser on Saturday to benefit the victims and families of a deadly house fire in nearby Nescopeck earlier this month, WNEP-TV reported.

Shortly after 6 p.m. a driver drove his car into the crowd of people gathered at the event. Police arrived on the scene to discover 1 person dead and 17 injured, per the press release.

A short time later police received a call that a man in the Nescopeck Borough of Luzerne County had been spotted physically assaulting a woman. Upon state troopers' arrival on the scene, they discovered the woman was dead and the man had been detained by municipal police, the press release said.

The big picture: Pennsylvania State Police identified the man arrested as Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, and noted that he is a suspect in both cases.