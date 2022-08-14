Americans among 8 wounded in Jerusalem bus shooting

At least eight people, including five Americans, were wounded in a shooting targeting a bus near Jerusalem's Old City early Sunday morning.

Driving the news: Two of the victims, a pregnant woman and an elderly man were in critical condition, the Israeli Foreign Ministry tweeted.

At least five of the wounded were U.S. citizens, the U.S. Embassy confirmed to ABC News.

The shooter, identified as a Palestinian man from East Jerusalem, fled the scene but later turned himself in to police, per the New York Times.

What they're saying: U.S. ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted Sunday condemning the attack and saying he is "praying for a quick recovery for all of the innocent victims."

"Deeply saddened to confirm that Americans were injured in this attack. I’ve spoken with the families and will keep them in my prayers. Continuing to monitor the situation," he added.

Acting Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid condemned the shooting in a statement and said security around Jerusalem would be increased as of Sunday evening "in order to prevent copycat attacks."

The big picture: The shooting comes just a week after the implementation of a ceasefire in Gaza following three days of fighting that left more than 40 Palestinians dead and over 300 wounded.