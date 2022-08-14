9 mins ago - World
Americans among 8 wounded in Jerusalem bus shooting
At least eight people, including five Americans, were wounded in a shooting targeting a bus near Jerusalem's Old City early Sunday morning.
Driving the news: Two of the victims, a pregnant woman and an elderly man were in critical condition, the Israeli Foreign Ministry tweeted.
- At least five of the wounded were U.S. citizens, the U.S. Embassy confirmed to ABC News.
- The shooter, identified as a Palestinian man from East Jerusalem, fled the scene but later turned himself in to police, per the New York Times.
What they're saying: U.S. ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted Sunday condemning the attack and saying he is "praying for a quick recovery for all of the innocent victims."
- "Deeply saddened to confirm that Americans were injured in this attack. I’ve spoken with the families and will keep them in my prayers. Continuing to monitor the situation," he added.
- Acting Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid condemned the shooting in a statement and said security around Jerusalem would be increased as of Sunday evening "in order to prevent copycat attacks."
The big picture: The shooting comes just a week after the implementation of a ceasefire in Gaza following three days of fighting that left more than 40 Palestinians dead and over 300 wounded.