Lyons Magnus recall expands to include 32 more products

Lyons Magnus has expanded its voluntary recall to include 32 additional nutritional and beverage products due to potential microbial contamination, according to a notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website.

Why it matters: The potential contaminants — including Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum — could lead to symptoms including fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection or severe food poisoning.

The recall covers products packed in various formats under many different brand names. All were distributed starting in April 2021 with some sold nationally, according to the notice.

Details: The expanded list includes 32 additional drinks and hundreds of new code dates from brands including Premier Protein, Aloha, Glucerna, Oatly, Organic Valley, Intelligentsia and Stumptown.

The earlier recall included select lots of Oatly Oat-Milk Barista Edition (12-count, 32-ounce cartons), which noted it was for the “Food Service Channel.” More varieties of the brand’s oat milk are now included.

Ensure Harvest and PediaSure Harvest are on the expanded list for tube feeding.

The recall notice notes that the affected Glucerna products were "sold only at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club."

Costco has also posted a recall on its website of select Premier Protein products.

Threat level: Clostridium botulinum “has not been found in products,” the company said, but “consumers are warned not to consume any of the recalled products even if they do not look or smell spoiled.”

“Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund,” the company said.

Consumers with questions can contact the Lyons Recall Support Center at 1-800-627-0557 or visit its website.

Flashback: Abbott Nutrition recalled select baby formula earlier this year, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare, after some babies tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii after consuming the powdered formula.