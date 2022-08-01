Lyons Magnus announced Monday that it is recalling 53 products, including dairy drinks and coffees, due to the possibility of microbial contamination.

Why it matters: Infection related to the organism Cronobacter sakazakii could lead to symptoms including fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection.

Details: "Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications," Lyons Magnus said in a statement.

Vulnerable and immunocompromised people may be more susceptible to symptoms of infection.

The recalled products, which include name brands like Protein Premier, Glucerna and Aloha, should be disposed of immediately or returned for a refund. No illnesses or complaints have been reported as of Monday.

The full list of recalled products can be found on the Food and Drug Administration's website.