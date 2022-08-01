Skip to main content
26 mins ago - Economy & Business

Lyons Magnus recalls 53 nutritional and beverage products

Shawna Chen
Photo of a bird's eye view of a grocery store with people standing in the aisles
Customers select goods at a supermarket in Washington, D.C. on July 13, 2022. Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty Images

Lyons Magnus announced Monday that it is recalling 53 products, including dairy drinks and coffees, due to the possibility of microbial contamination.

Why it matters: Infection related to the organism Cronobacter sakazakii could lead to symptoms including fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection.

Details: "Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications," Lyons Magnus said in a statement.

  • Vulnerable and immunocompromised people may be more susceptible to symptoms of infection.
  • The recalled products, which include name brands like Protein Premier, Glucerna and Aloha, should be disposed of immediately or returned for a refund. No illnesses or complaints have been reported as of Monday.

The full list of recalled products can be found on the Food and Drug Administration's website.

Go deeper