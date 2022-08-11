Virtual worlds are no match for inflation and the real world

Pent-up demand for real world fun took business away from companies that crank out digital gaming.

Why it matters: The slowdown is expected to continue as consumers continue to adjust how they spend amid high inflation and worries of economic slow downs, industry leaders warn.

Driving the news: The reopening,” Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki said in late July, is one factor gaming software sales declined 25% in the company's latest quarter, its fiscal q1.

Take-Two Interactive’s CEO admitted on Monday the company is seeing consumer “softness.”

“If you are feeling the pinch of inflation … you could imagine that if you’re playing [a] game, you might choose to spend a bit less [in it] or spend a bit less frequently,” Strauss Zelnick told investors.

In contrast: Roblox’s CEO David Baszucki dismissed concerns about more potentially negative impacts to its business from inflation or a recession and tried to paint the company as an emerging necessary communication service on a call with analysts.

"We're not a game and we're not really even a game platform. We're a future human co-experience platform," he said.

Yes, but: Roblox, the virtual gaming platform popular with kids and teens, reported that it added about 1 million fewer new users in the second quarter than analysts expected.

A key industry metric which includes recognized and unrecognized revenue also fell 4% from last year, the company reported on Tuesday.

The big picture: Gaming companies have been considered recession proof, Bloomberg notes, but that no longer seems to be true.

Our thought bubble from Axios Gaming's Stephen Totilo: The gaming sector was always going to cool a bit following the surge of the pandemic. Analysts expect growth to resume, but a couple of key factors are worth watching.