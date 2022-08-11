Latinos stream more than anyone else but are rarely on screen

Latinos are more likely to subscribe to multiple streaming services than the average American, according to a recent report.

Yes, but: Latinos are rarely depicted on screen despite being avid TV consumers and outspending other racial and ethnic groups in movie ticket purchases.

By the numbers: 38% of Latino homes pay for cable or satellite TV and also subscribe to streaming services, compared to 29% of the overall U.S. population, according to a June report from firm Horowitz Research.

Another 38% subscribe only to streaming, a figure that keeps growing each year, the researchers found.

The group’s subscription rates are 9% higher, on average, than among total U.S. viewers for services like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max and Disney+.

The big picture: Two recent cancellations illustrate how the television and film industry fails Latino-led productions, advocates say.

“Batgirl,” starring Afro Latina Leslie Garcia, was shelved last week despite being complete — with a $90 million budget. The Hollywood Reporter writes the movie was a casualty of Warner Bros. Discovery's new corporate strategy.

In late July, after one season, HBO Max canceled “Gordita Chronicles,” about a Dominican family’s move to the U.S. in the 80s.

“Gordita Chronicles,” an executive told Deadline, “earned critical acclaim and a loyal following,” but HBO/Warner Bros. Discovery streaming would no longer be focused on “live-action kids and family programming.”

Zoe Saldaña, producer of “Gordita Chronicles” said the “Batgirl” cancellation was a “truly atrocious act from a studio.”