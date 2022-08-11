Alleged member of ISIS "Beatles" cell charged in U.K. with terrorism offenses

An alleged member of the Islamic State who kidnapped, tortured and beheaded hostages in Syria was charged with terrorism offenses in Britain on Thursday.

Driving the news: Aine Davis, 38, was arrested in London on Wednesday night after arriving on a flight from Turkey. He was charged with various offenses under the Terrorism Act, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Davis was charged with "possession of a firearm for a purpose connected with terrorism" alongside charges related to funding terrorism.

The big picture: Davis was arrested in 2015 and convicted in 2017 of membership in ISIS. He denied the charges and also denied being part of the ISIS cell known as "the Beatles."

U.S. investigators allege that "the Beatles" beheaded at least 27 hostages, including American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, among other U.S. and British hostages, per the Washington Post.

Two members of the group, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, are imprisoned in the U.S.

What to watch: Davis' next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 2, per AP.

