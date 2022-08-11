Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on whether two engineering companies should bear some responsibility for the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, leading the judge to declare a mistrial on Thursday, the AP reports.

The big picture: Flint residents were exposed to lead-contaminated water in 2014 and 2015 after the city switched its water source to the Flint River without treating it to reduce the corrosion of lead pipes.

The state reached a settlement with the victims in 2021, agreeing to pay $626 million.

State of play: Four people who were children during the water crisis sued two engineering companies — Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newman — for not doing enough to get the city to treat the water or to return to another supplier, according to AP.

The companies, which performed work at the water plant, were not part of the massive settlement reached last year.

Driving the news: After months of trial, the jury began deliberations in late July.