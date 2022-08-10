President Biden commemorated the 10-year anniversary of the abduction of American journalist and Marine Corps veteran Austin Tice on Wednesday, reiterating calls for the Syrian government to release him.

Why it matters: Tice, who was kidnapped in Syria in 2012, is one of the longest-held and most high-profile American hostages.

What they're saying: "This week marks a decade since American Austin Tice was abducted in Damascus, Syria," Biden said in a statement.

"We know with certainty that he has been held by the Government of Syria. We have repeatedly asked the government of Syria to work with us so that we can bring Austin home," Biden added.

"On the tenth anniversary of his abduction, I am calling on Syria to end this and help us bring him home."

"The Tice family deserves answers, and more importantly, they deserve to be swiftly reunited with Austin," Biden said, adding, "Ten years is far, far too long. So is every additional day."

The big picture: While the U.S. has maintained that the Syrian government is responsible for Tice's fate, Bashar al-Assad's regime has never acknowledged holding him and efforts to free Tice over the past decade have yielded virtually no progress.