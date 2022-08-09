Albuquerque police detain suspect in killings of four Muslim men

Albuquerque police said Tuesday they have detained the "primary suspect" in the fatal shootings of four Muslim men in New Mexico's largest city.

Driving the news: Four Muslim men were shot and killed in recent months in New Mexico — the fourth murder happening last Friday. Police have been investigating whether the shootings are connected while also asking the public to help find the suspects.

The chief of the Albuquerque Police Department said on Twitter they tracked down the vehicle "believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man," who is "our primary suspect" for the murders.

The police said they will provide an update about the suspect Tuesday afternoon.

Albuquerque police did not immediately respond to an Axios' request for information.

The big picture: Police said the recent killings may be targeting men of Middle Eastern descent, which has prompted fears among the Muslim community in New Mexico.

The first shooting happened back on Nov. 7 when Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, was killed, per the Albuquerque Journal.

Two other men, Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41, were killed in the last two weeks.

25-year-old Naeem Hussain was shot late Friday outside of an organization that offers services for refugees and asylum seekers, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.

