9 mins ago - Sports
Women's golf has gone global
South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai beat In Gee Chun in a playoff on Sunday to win the Women's Open at Muirfield, her first major title.
Why it matters: Buhai is the first South African to win the Women's Open since 1979 and her victory continues a trend in women's golf: winners from all over the world.
State of play: For the second straight year — and for the fourth time in the past seven seasons — the five LPGA majors were won by players from five different countries.
2022 winners:
- Chevron Championship: Jennifer Kupcho (USA)
- U.S. Women's Open: Minjee Lee (Australia)
- Women's PGA Championship: Chun (South Korea)
- Evian Championship: Brooke Henderson (Canada)
- Women's Open: Buhai (South Africa)
The big picture: Women's golf was long dominated by Americans, who won 181 of the 203 majors last century (89%) and represent 10 of the 13 players with at least six major titles.
- But it's a different story this century, where they haven't even won the most. That'd be South Korea, with 33 titles to America's 21.
- The top 25 players in the current world rankings by country: South Korea (seven), U.S. (five), Japan (four), Australia (two), Thailand (two), New Zealand, Canada, France, Ireland, Sweden.