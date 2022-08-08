Women's golf has gone global

South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai beat In Gee Chun in a playoff on Sunday to win the Women's Open at Muirfield, her first major title.

Why it matters: Buhai is the first South African to win the Women's Open since 1979 and her victory continues a trend in women's golf: winners from all over the world.

State of play: For the second straight year — and for the fourth time in the past seven seasons — the five LPGA majors were won by players from five different countries.

2022 winners:

Chevron Championship: Jennifer Kupcho (USA)

Jennifer Kupcho (USA) U.S. Women's Open: Minjee Lee (Australia)

Minjee Lee (Australia) Women's PGA Championship: Chun (South Korea)

Chun (South Korea) Evian Championship: Brooke Henderson (Canada)

Brooke Henderson (Canada) Women's Open: Buhai (South Africa)

The big picture: Women's golf was long dominated by Americans, who won 181 of the 203 majors last century (89%) and represent 10 of the 13 players with at least six major titles.