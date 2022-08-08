Softbank to cut costs "dramatically" amid continuing losses

Image credit Data: SoftBank earnings report; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Tech's rout sent SoftBank's Vision Fund deep into the red last quarter.

Driving the news: The 5-year-old technology investment fund posted a $21.7 billion (2.9 trillion Japanese yen) loss — its second-biggest quarterly loss ever.

Why it matters: Global economic challenges are overpowering the optimism of one of the biggest check writers in venture capital, threatening the growth of emerging tech companies.

"For new investments, we have to be more selective," SoftBank Group founder and CEO Masayoshi Son told analysts this morning.

By the numbers: SoftBank's Vision Funds approved some $600 million worth of investments for the three month period ending June, Axios Pro's Lucinda Shen noted.

That's down from $20.6 billion in the same time last year and from $2.4 billion in the first three months of this year.

What to watch: Costs, including staff size, "may need to be reduced dramatically," the company said.