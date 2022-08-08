Trial seeks to develop first Lyme disease vaccine in 2 decades

Pfizer and French biotech company Valneva are launching a clinical trial to test the only current vaccine candidate against Lyme disease, the companies announced Monday.

Why it matters: The study could result in the first possible vaccine against the disease in two decades. Almost half a million people may get Lyme disease in the U.S. each year, according to the CDC.

The only Lyme disease vaccine previously marketed in the U.S. was discontinued in 2002 due to "insufficient consumer demand," per the CDC.

By the numbers: Nearly 36,000 confirmed and probable cases of Lyme disease were reported in the U.S. in 2019 — but the CDC suspects the actual number of cases each year could be about 476,000.

Between 1997 and 2019, the amount of confirmed Lyme disease cases increased by 54%, the CDC found.

Diagnosing the disease can be difficult, and there isn't a reliable test for detecting it early on, when treatment with antibiotics is most effective.

The big picture: Ticks, which are now more abundant than usual, spread bacteria that causes Lyme disease along with more than a dozen other pathogens.

Researchers attribute the increase in ticks to rising temperatures from climate change, which lead to longer summers and shorter winters, in turn impacting animal migration.

What they're saying: “With increasing global rates of Lyme disease, providing a new option for people to help protect themselves from the disease is more important than ever,” said Annaliesa Anderson, head of vaccine research at Pfizer, in a news release.

Details: Researchers at Pfizer and Valneva are seeking 6,000 volunteers in the U.S. and Europe for phase 3 trials of the vaccine, which is called VLA15.

The study will enroll volunteers ages 5 and older at 50 sites in areas where Lyme disease is highly endemic, including the U.S., Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden.

Volunteers will get three shots, either the vaccine or a placebo, between now and next spring’s tick season. They’ll get one booster dose a year later.

