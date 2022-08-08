Biden: Infrastructure, reconciliation bills can help Kentucky rebuild

President Joe Biden on Monday touted recent bipartisan legislation as a tool to help eastern Kentucky rebuild from the devastating floods that killed 38 people.

The big picture: Senate Democrats finally passed a $740 billion tax, climate and health care reconciliation package on Sunday after more than a year of negotiations. The bill follows the massive $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package that Congress passed last November.

What he's saying: "We’re all Americans," Biden said, while standing before wrecked homes in Lost Creek, Kentucky on Monday. "Everyone has an obligation to help. And we have the capacity to do this. It’s not like it’s beyond our control."