Trump targets Wisconsin GOP lawmaker for not overturning election results

Former President Trump recently spoke out against a Wisconsin GOP lawmaker who he has been pushing to overturn Wisconsin's 2020 election results.

The big picture: A nonpartisan audit of the 2020 presidential race results in Wisconsin found no evidence of widespread voter fraud and said the state's election was "largely safe and secure."

Driving the news: Trump criticized Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos at a rally Friday night in Milwaukee, calling on voters to support his challenger, Adam Steen, in Tuesday’s Republican primary, the Washington Post reports.

Trump has been pressuring Vos to overturn the election results in Wisconsin, the New York Times reports. But Vos has been adamant that he can't do that and doing so would be illegal.

What he's saying: On Friday night, Trump repeated baseless claims about election fraud in the state and called Vos a "RINO," meaning "Republican in name only," as he criticized the GOP lawmaker.

“Adam Steen is running to defeat your RINO speaker of the house, Robin Vos,” Trump said. “Despite undeniable evidence of rigging and fraud, Speaker Vos has taken no steps to hold the Wisconsin Elections Commission accountable, clean up the voter rolls or right any of the other terrible wrongs.”

Flashback: Trump also attacked Vos when he endorsed Steen last week, per the New York Times.