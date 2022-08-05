Democrats secure Sinema's support for Inflation Reduction Act
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) said Thursday that she plans to "move forward" with a revised version of Democrats' reconciliation bill after reaching a deal to scale back some of the original tax provisions and beef up climate funding.
Why it matters: Sinema was potentially the last hurdle for Democrats who have been seeking to clinch President Biden's longtime goal of passing an ambitious package tackling climate change, health care and taxes — renamed the "Inflation Reduction Act of 2022."
- "We have agreed to remove the carried interest tax provision, protect advanced manufacturing, and boost our clean energy economy in the Senate's budget reconciliation legislation," Sinema said in a statement.
- "Subject to the Parliamentarian's review, I'll move forward."
Between the lines: With Sinema now on board, and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) a key negotiator of the legislation, Democrats feel confident they can finally pass their ambitious, Democrats-only reconciliation package.
- The final bill is subject to change depending on the Senate Parliamentarian's verdict on verifying whether the provisions comply with the "Byrd Rule" for budget reconciliation bills.
What's next: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the Senate will vote on a measure to advance the reconciliation bill on Saturday.
- The Senate will then go into a "vote-a-rama" period in which lawmakers will propose and vote on a series of potential amendments.
- Democrats plan to pass the final version next week before leaving for their August recess.
