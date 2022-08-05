Democrats secure Sinema's support for Inflation Reduction Act

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) said Thursday that she plans to "move forward" with a revised version of Democrats' reconciliation bill after reaching a deal to scale back some of the original tax provisions and beef up climate funding.

Why it matters: Sinema was potentially the last hurdle for Democrats who have been seeking to clinch President Biden's longtime goal of passing an ambitious package tackling climate change, health care and taxes — renamed the "Inflation Reduction Act of 2022."

"We have agreed to remove the carried interest tax provision, protect advanced manufacturing, and boost our clean energy economy in the Senate's budget reconciliation legislation," Sinema said in a statement.

"Subject to the Parliamentarian's review, I'll move forward."

Between the lines: With Sinema now on board, and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) a key negotiator of the legislation, Democrats feel confident they can finally pass their ambitious, Democrats-only reconciliation package.

The final bill is subject to change depending on the Senate Parliamentarian's verdict on verifying whether the provisions comply with the "Byrd Rule" for budget reconciliation bills.

What's next: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said the Senate will vote on a measure to advance the reconciliation bill on Saturday.

The Senate will then go into a "vote-a-rama" period in which lawmakers will propose and vote on a series of potential amendments.

Democrats plan to pass the final version next week before leaving for their August recess.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.