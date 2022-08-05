RNC officially approves Milwaukee as site of 2024 convention

The Republican National Committee unanimously voted on Friday to hold its 2024 convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced on Twitter.

The big picture: The RNC was expected to choose Milwaukee as the site of the 2024 Republican National Convention, as the party focuses its efforts on flipping Wisconsin.

After the city hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2020, President Joe Biden went on to narrowly win the state.

What she's saying: "Milwaukee is a world-class city, and we are eager to see it shine in the spotlight come 2024," McDaniel tweeted.