RNC zeroes in on Milwaukee for 2024 convention

The Republican National Convention is poised to take place in Milwaukee ahead of the 2024 presidential election, drawing GOP candidates, operatives and a flood of attention to a state that former President Trump lost just two years ago.

Why it matters: Republicans are laser-focused on flipping Wisconsin red after Joe Biden eked out a 20,000-vote victory in a key battleground state that had helped propel Trump to the presidency in 2016.

Driving the news: The RNC is expected to rubber-stamp Milwaukee as the official location on Aug. 5.

The only other serious contender was Nashville, a blue city in a reliably red state.

But the Music City was effectively removed from the mix on Tuesday when council members voted against a draft agreement to host the convention.

Milwaukee council members approved their draft agreement in June.

Between the lines: Milwaukee would be in the unusual position of hosting national conventions for rival parties in consecutive presidential elections.

The Democratic National Convention was held in Milwaukee last cycle, which also featured virtual sites around the country due to coronavirus restrictions.

Wisconsin is not just a bellwether for the presidency; GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is in a competitive re-election race against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

What they're saying: In July, the RNC's Site Selection Committee recommended Milwaukee over Nashville to host the 2024 convention.