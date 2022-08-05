Europe is closing the gap in women's soccer

The U.S. still rules women's soccer, but Europe is coming fast, and their recently crowned champion will soon have a chance to make a big statement.

Driving the news: Two days after England won the Women's Euro title Sunday at Wembley in front of a record crowd, it was announced that the Lionesses would host the USWNT in an October friendly.

Why it matters: The match, also at Wembley, is already generating a ton of hype and will be billed as a possible turning point in the battle for women's soccer supremacy.

"[The USWNT] have always been [the benchmark]. If you think of women's football, you think of what [they've] achieved in the past. … So to take them on at Wembley Stadium will be amazing."

— England forward Alessia Russo, via ESPN

State of play: The No. 1-ranked USWNT has long dominated internationally, and there's every reason to think the next generation will carry on the legacy of Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and others.

Yes, but: Europe — motivated by the USWNT's success and aided by their continent's rich soccer culture — is starting to close the gap ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Looking ahead: This fall, the U.S. and England will go head-to-head in both women's (Oct. 7 friendly) and men's soccer (Nov. 25 World Cup group stage). Should be a fun rivalry.