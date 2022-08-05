Crude oil is falling on signs of weak demand

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. crude prices continue to tumble as stockpiles of oil and gas climb.

Why it matters: Falling energy prices could help lower the next round of inflation readings, reducing pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue the rate-raising campaign that clobbered the stock market during the first half.

Driving the news: U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil closed below $90 a barrel for the first time since February, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine set off a near crisis in global energy markets.

Recent reports from the Energy Information Administration showed rising stockpiles of oil and gasoline, hinting at a slowdown in demand.

OPEC, the global oil cartel, also decided on Wednesday to boost production, albeit modestly.

Benchmark gasoline futures prices are also down sharply this week. If sustained, that should ease prices at the pump (now averaging just over $4) in the coming weeks.

Yes, but: Goldman Sachs commodities analysts wrote in a recent note to clients: "The world is still facing a generalized energy shortage that spans the entire energy complex — from oil to natural gas and even to coal — due to both demand and supply factors that are unlikely to ease in the coming months."