Data: Freddie Mac; Chart: Axios Visuas

If you're in the market for a house — maybe hurry to get your loan.

Driving the news: Mortgage rates are still high, but the rate on the 30-year just saw its steepest weekly drop since March 2020, and is now below 5%.

It was as high as 5.81% on June 23.

What's up: Markets got a little cocky — believing the Federal Reserve's steep rate hike days were waning, as Axios' Neil Irwin wrote.

That sent Treasuries lower — and mortgages followed.

But, but, but: The respite may not last.