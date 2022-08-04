Gig work platforms post record results

DoorDash and Lyft are the latest companies to show just how much they're benefitting from sustained consumer demand.

Driving the news: Couriers for DoorDash delivered 426 million orders in the second quarter — an all-time high — the company reported on Thursday. Lyft, also on Thursday, reported that ridership rose to its highest point since the pandemic began.

Why it matters: Worries of an economic slowdown have grown as inflation remains elevated and eats away at consumer budgets. But many companies have yet to see a significant reduction in spending.

Details: DoorDash said the frequency with which existing customers ordered last quarter was similar to 2019, and that new costumer sign-ups has not appeared to slow down.

Separately, Lyft's president, John Zimmer, told WSJ that inflation has not appeared to dent demand as of yet.

The big picture: Both platforms rely on gig workers who have been in short supply since the start of the pandemic.

Each company has had to carefully adjust its spending to incentivize workers without jeopardizing profits.

Shares of Lyft and DoorDash soared after hours by more than 9% and 15%, respectively.