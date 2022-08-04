(Above video courtesy of Cincinnati Zoo)

World-famous Cincinnati Zoo hippo Fiona became a sibling after her mom, Bibi, gave birth to a full-term baby hippo last night.

Driving the news: The zoo said Bibi and the baby will spend the next two weeks bonding behind the scenes, and won't be available for public viewing.

Zoo members will have access to live cams.

Fiona was born premature and was unable to nurse. That does not appear to be the case this time: the new hippo is much larger than Fiona. The new baby has yet to be named.

"This calf looks huge to us because Fiona, Bibi’s first baby, only weighed 29 pounds when she was born six weeks premature, and wasn’t able to stand on her own," said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care.