Air Force charges airman over Syrian base explosion

The Air Force filed criminal charges against Tech. Sgt. David Dezwaan over an April explosion at a base in eastern Syria that injured four other U.S. service members, AP reports.

Why it matters: Dezwaan was charged with dereliction of duty, destroying military property, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault after the incident. The Pentagon said it was caused by the "deliberate placement of explosive charges" near an ammunition depot.

Dezwaan has been held in confinement since June.

The big picture: The Department of Defense originally said enemy indirect fire caused the explosion.

Dezwaan was also charged with obtaining classified information by accessing a government computer without authorization.

Go deeper ... In photos: China's military drills encircle Taiwan