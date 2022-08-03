Some podcast guests are paying upwards of $50,000 to be interviewed on a show, according to a new Bloomberg report.

Why it matters: The practice appears to be popular among business, cryptocurrency and wellness genres with few listeners actually aware of it.

The lack of specific disclosures of paid appearances can only further erode trust in media and content.

How it works: Podcasters like Dave Asprey of "The Human Upgrade" told Bloomberg about 1% of his episodes feature paying guests who on average pay him $50,000 per appearance.

Lifestyle podcast "The Skinny Confidential Him and Her," charges $20,000 to $40,000 an interview.

The "Entrepreneurs on Fire" podcast currently charges $3,500 for an appearance.

Podcasters pay guests too. Boxer Manny Pacquiao for example charges $15,000 for an appearance.

The rationale: Podcasters practicing this business model tell Bloomberg that the payments serve as a filtering tool or as a substitute for traditional sponsored ad costs.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Sara Fischer and Tim Baysinger: The podcast industry — similarly to the influencer industry on social media — is taking advantage of a gap in oversight when it comes to how companies and individuals accept paid promotion.