Skip to main content
15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Michigan GOP cancels election watch party after death threats

Rebecca Falconer
Donors wait for Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon to speak at her primary election night party at the Amway Grand Plaza on August 2.
Donors wait for Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon to speak at her primary election night party at the Amway Grand Plaza on Tuesday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

The Michigan Republican Party announced Tuesday that it canceled a primary watch party in Lansing after a man entered the party's headquarters saying he was "planning on shooting up the building and burning it down."

Driving the news: The man also "verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer," said Michigan GOP spokesperson Gustavo Portela in a statement, who noted it followed a "week of death threats."

  • Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis told AP the man had left the building by the time officiers arrived, but they "will pay special attention" to the area in and around the headquarters.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper