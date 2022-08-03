The Michigan Republican Party announced Tuesday that it canceled a primary watch party in Lansing after a man entered the party's headquarters saying he was "planning on shooting up the building and burning it down."

Driving the news: The man also "verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer," said Michigan GOP spokesperson Gustavo Portela in a statement, who noted it followed a "week of death threats."

Lansing police spokesperson Jordan Gulkis told AP the man had left the building by the time officiers arrived, but they "will pay special attention" to the area in and around the headquarters.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.