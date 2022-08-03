Republican Rep. Paul Gosar wins primary to keep his seat
Controversial U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has won the GOP primary for Arizona’s 9th congressional district, the Associated Press reports.
Driving the news: Gosar is one of former President Trump's biggest supporters and the embodiment of the MAGA movement in Arizona and made headlines this year appearing at a gathering of white nationalists hosted by the outspoken Holocaust denier, antisemitic, homophobic and racist activist Nick Fuentes.
- He also was one of ten Republican members of Congress who attended a meeting in the Trump White House in 2020 that focused on efforts to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to help overturn the 2020 election, according to the Jan. 6 committee.
State of Play: The incumbent congressman defeated former Maricopa County School Superintendent Sandra Dowling, former congressional chief of staff Randy Kutz and technology software specialist Adam Morgan.
The intrigue: Gosar has gained national attention for spreading conspiracy theories about election fraud and other issues.
- The House censured Gosar last year for posting a violent, animated video that depicted him killing President Joe Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
What's next: No Democrats qualified for the ballot so Gosar will be elected in the November general election.