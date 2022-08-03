Controversial U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has won the GOP primary for Arizona’s 9th congressional district, the Associated Press reports.

Driving the news: Gosar is one of former President Trump's biggest supporters and the embodiment of the MAGA movement in Arizona and made headlines this year appearing at a gathering of white nationalists hosted by the outspoken Holocaust denier, antisemitic, homophobic and racist activist Nick Fuentes.

He also was one of ten Republican members of Congress who attended a meeting in the Trump White House in 2020 that focused on efforts to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to help overturn the 2020 election, according to the Jan. 6 committee.

State of Play: The incumbent congressman defeated former Maricopa County School Superintendent Sandra Dowling, former congressional chief of staff Randy Kutz and technology software specialist Adam Morgan.

The intrigue: Gosar has gained national attention for spreading conspiracy theories about election fraud and other issues.

The House censured Gosar last year for posting a violent, animated video that depicted him killing President Joe Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

What's next: No Democrats qualified for the ballot so Gosar will be elected in the November general election.