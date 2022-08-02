The State Department warned Tuesday that there is a "higher potential for anti-American violence" following the U.S. killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Why it matters: The U.S. drone strike against al-Zawahiri in Kabul delivered the most significant blow to the terrorist group since the death of Osama bin Laden, but it has also triggered concern about renewed threats against U.S. citizens as al-Qaeda and its allies consider their next move.

What they're saying: "The Department of State remains concerned about the continued threat of terrorist attacks, demonstrations, and other violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests overseas," the agency said in its Worldwide Caution advisory on Tuesday.

"The Department of State believes there is a higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri on July 31, 2022," the State Department continued.

"Current information suggests that terrorist organizations continue to plan terrorist attacks against U.S. interests in multiple regions across the globe," the State Department noted. "These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings, and bombings."

The bottom line: "As terrorist attacks, political violence (including demonstrations), criminal activities, and other security incidents often take place without any warning, U.S. citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when traveling abroad," the State Department said.