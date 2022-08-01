The man behind Nordstrom's famous "tire story"

Nordstrom's customer service has been described as "legendary." And that famous story you may have heard about the guy returning the car tires? It's true, the company says.

Driving the news: The retailer tracked down the former employee responsible for the famed refund and featured him on today’s episode of the company’s podcast, The Nordy Pod.

Craig Trounce worked at a Nordstrom store in Fairbanks, Alaska, more than 40 years ago.

A customer rolled in a pair of used car tires and insisted he bought them in that building. Nordstrom never sold tires, but it did acquire three stores from a company that did.

Instead of turning the customer away, Trounce called a tire company to get an idea of the price and made the exchange.

Trounce’s thought bubble: “My grandmother from Germany had a saying — how you holler in the woods is how it echoes back. And I’ve always carried that with me throughout my life.”