Nicholas Kristof is returning to the New York Times after a failed Oregon gubernatorial bid, the newspaper announced Monday.

Catch up quick: The star columnist stepped down from the Times in October and subsequently announced his run for office, which was ultimately cut short after the Oregon Supreme Court said he was ineligible to run because he didn't meet residency requirements.

Driving the news: Kristof, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, had been with the Times as a columnist for 20 years. He began writing columns for the paper in 2001.

He is expected to return to the Times in the fall after he completes a new book, the paper announced.

What they're saying: "Nick built a deep and enduring relationship with our audience in the United States and worldwide over the course of his four-decade career at The Times," the paper said in its announcement.

"We are delighted to have him back. Not only is Nick an excellent journalist who has redefined what a modern columnist could be, he is a terrific colleague."

Go deeper... Oregon Supreme Court says Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor