Amazon delivers same-day for mall brands

Amazon's newest Prime perk is same-day delivery from stores such as GNC and PacSun.

Why it matters: The added service demonstrates how much its consumer retail business has helped to fuel its enterprise e-commerce.

Catch up fast: Amazon announced today that Prime members in more than 10 cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., can get items from Superdry, Diesel, and others delivered same-day for free.

Important caveats: Qualifying purchases need to be $25 or more. And orders are placed through the Amazon app or on Amazon.com.

Context: Other retailers including Sephora and grocery chains have been using platforms such as Instacart or UberEats to get their goods to homes quickly.

Coresight Research CEO Deborah Weinswig tells Axios that one Amazon advantage is that it can deliver a variety of goods in one trip.

The big picture: Heavy investments that Amazon has made in its logistics are paying off at a larger scale.

“It’s taking an existing same-day delivery infrastructure and expanding it to other retailers,” Forrester principal analyst Sucharita Kodali tells Axios.

What to watch: The real appeal and benefits of same-day delivery to retailers and customers.