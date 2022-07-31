Biden confidant: "We are Reagan"

"We are Reagan," a top confidant of President Biden tells Axios. "We had a big plan. We are getting it in place."

Why it matters: The White House contends Biden isn't catching lucky breaks, but playing the long game with his "bottom up, middle out" economic approach.

Biden allies point to a Washington Post-ABC News poll from August 1982, with the headline: "Reagan Should Not Seek Second Term, Majority Believes." Fifty-eight percent of those polled said he shouldn't run again.

Reagan's midterm-summer doldrums echo a poll out last Friday from USA Today and Sussex University: Two-thirds of voters said they don't want either Biden or former President Trump to run again.

Just over two years after that Post poll, Reagan won 49 states and got the most electoral votes of any presidential candidate ever.

But, but, but: Biden's inner circle may think he's Reagan. But a parade of polls show voters want him to move aside.