Uber expands trip transparency for drivers

More Uber drivers in the U.S. will start to see their fares and routes before accepting rides, Uber said today as part of a larger announcement.

Why it matters: The company has tried to improve driver support in face of increased competition for gig workers and criticism for not providing enough support to drivers.

Details: Upfront Fares, as Uber calls the feature, began to roll out earlier this year.

Trip Radar is also a newer feature that shows drivers a list of other trip requests nearby that they can accept. Previously, the app had only sent one trip request to drivers at a time.

Uber has also partnered with MasterCard and others on a new debit card and checking account aimed at helping drivers save on gas and fees through cash back incentives.

Top drivers will also be recognized through a new program that rewards them with annual cash bonuses.

The big picture: Drivers are more crucial than ever before to Uber's goals of being able to deliver just about anything to anyone.

“[W]e’re bringing new drivers on, not as Uber Rides, not as Uber Eats, but as Uber as a platform and to earn in any way, shape or form that they can on the platform,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said earlier this year.

Yes, but: Customer impact is yet unclear.

Risk of rider and trip discrimination, for example, could increase if drivers decide they want to avoid certain neighborhoods.

In earlier experiments, Uber found the features harmful to its business.

Axios has reached out to Uber for comment.

What to watch: Uber is set to report second quarter earnings next Tuesday.

