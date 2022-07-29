2 hours ago - Economy & Business
Uber expands trip transparency for drivers
More Uber drivers in the U.S. will start to see their fares and routes before accepting rides, Uber said today as part of a larger announcement.
Why it matters: The company has tried to improve driver support in face of increased competition for gig workers and criticism for not providing enough support to drivers.
Details: Upfront Fares, as Uber calls the feature, began to roll out earlier this year.
- Trip Radar is also a newer feature that shows drivers a list of other trip requests nearby that they can accept. Previously, the app had only sent one trip request to drivers at a time.
- Uber has also partnered with MasterCard and others on a new debit card and checking account aimed at helping drivers save on gas and fees through cash back incentives.
- Top drivers will also be recognized through a new program that rewards them with annual cash bonuses.
The big picture: Drivers are more crucial than ever before to Uber's goals of being able to deliver just about anything to anyone.
- “[W]e’re bringing new drivers on, not as Uber Rides, not as Uber Eats, but as Uber as a platform and to earn in any way, shape or form that they can on the platform,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said earlier this year.
Yes, but: Customer impact is yet unclear.
- Risk of rider and trip discrimination, for example, could increase if drivers decide they want to avoid certain neighborhoods.
- In earlier experiments, Uber found the features harmful to its business.
- Axios has reached out to Uber for comment.
What to watch: Uber is set to report second quarter earnings next Tuesday.
