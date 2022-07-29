Skip to main content
LIV Golf event draws attention to Trump's use of presidential seal

Erin Doherty
Former U.S. President Donald Trump drives his cart during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational.
Former President Trump drives his cart during the LIV Golf tournament on July 28. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Thursday displayed the presidential seal on multiple items during an event connected to the LIV Golf tournament, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: The Saudi-backed LIV Golf event has come under intense scrutiny as critics say that Saudi Arabia is looking to boost its global image by funding the tour.

Driving the news: The presidential seal was spotted on towels, golf carts and other items at a pro-am event before the tournament, which is being held at his course in Bedminster, New Jersey, per the Post.

  • Federal law prohibits use of the seal "for the purpose of conveying ... a false impression of sponsorship or approval by the Government of the United States."

Between the lines: Unlawfully using the seal could result in a fine or imprisonment for not more than six months, but the punishments are rarely administered, the Post notes.

