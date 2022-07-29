LIV Golf event draws attention to Trump's use of presidential seal

Former President Trump on Thursday displayed the presidential seal on multiple items during an event connected to the LIV Golf tournament, the Washington Post reports.

The big picture: The Saudi-backed LIV Golf event has come under intense scrutiny as critics say that Saudi Arabia is looking to boost its global image by funding the tour.

Trump on Thursday defended hosting the tour, saying that "nobody has gotten to the bottom of 9/11."

Driving the news: The presidential seal was spotted on towels, golf carts and other items at a pro-am event before the tournament, which is being held at his course in Bedminster, New Jersey, per the Post.

Federal law prohibits use of the seal "for the purpose of conveying ... a false impression of sponsorship or approval by the Government of the United States."

Between the lines: Unlawfully using the seal could result in a fine or imprisonment for not more than six months, but the punishments are rarely administered, the Post notes.

